Coronavirus News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya to meet health ministers of nine states, UTs today to review Covid situation

The UK announced that it would scrap Covid-19 tests for fully vaccinated travellers from February 19. Elsewhere, Bharat Biotech chief Krishna Ella in an event warned that the neglected infectious diseases would end up becoming the next pandemic. India on Monday reported 3,06,064 new cases taking the tally to 3,95,43,328 and pushing the active case tally to the highest in 241 days. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of nine states andUTs on the Covid-19 situation today.
Japan panel to approve extending Covid curbs to more regions
The Japanese government's advisory panel is set to approve expanding stricter anti-COVID-19 measures to 18 additional regions on Tuesday, putting over 70% of the country under restrictions.
The Osaka and Kyoto prefectures in western Japan are among the areas to be covered by the measures, which were introduced in response to a surge of infections and hospitalization driven by the Omicron variant.
Japan logged over 44,000 new cases Monday, according to a tally compiled by public broadcaster NHK.
The restrictions will be enforced from Sunday through Feb. 20, and governors in those regions can request restaurants and bars to shorten business hours and stop serving alcohol.
South Korea's daily Covid count tops 8,000 for first time amid Omicron spread
South Korea's daily count of new coronavirus cases topped 8,000 for the first time on Tuesday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads rapidly despite the recent extension of strict social-distancing rules to slow infection.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 8,571 cases for Monday, exceeding the previous high posted in mid-December of 7,848.
Neglected infectious diseases may be tomorrow's pandemic, warns Bharat Biotech chief Krishna Ella
Bharat Biotech International Limited Chairman Dr Krishna Ella on Monday said today's neglected infectious diseases could be tomorrow's global pandemic and stressed the need to have a coherent strategy to fight them.
Read More
UK scraps Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers from February 11
Britain on Monday announced that it will scrap Covid-19 test requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering England from next month.
Read More
Good morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus news updates