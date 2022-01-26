Coronavirus News Live: US tells citizens to reconsider travelling to India over high cases

The CDC on Tuesday urged US citizens to reconsider travelling to India over high number of Covid-19 cases. The state department placed India on "Level 3" travel advisory. Meanwhile, with cases seemingly stabilising in Bengaluru, it appears to have offered hope that the city may have crosses the peak of the 3rd wave. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Pop icon Elton John tests positive for Covid-19
Pop megastar Elton John on Tuesday postponed two concerts in Dallas – part of what is expected to be a lengthy farewell –after testing positive for Covid-19.
Reconsider travelling to India, US tells citizens amid high Covid cases
The US on Tuesday advised its citizens to reconsider any travel to India due to the current high level of Covid-19 cases in the country.
Stabilisation of Bengaluru's Covid cases sparks 'peak' hope
With the number of daily Covid-19 cases having stabilised over the course of this week, there is guarded optimism that Bengaluru's outbreak has plateaued. Experts, however, cautioned that a few more days are required to determine if the peak has happened.
