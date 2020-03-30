One more tests COVID-19 positive in Andaman and Nicobar

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 30 2020, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 17:46 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said.

He was part of a group of people that had gone to Delhi to attend a religious programme and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24, they said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The man has been admitted to the G B Pant Hospital, where a 48-bed isolation ward was set up to attend to coronavirus patients.

The islands, home to several vulnerable tribes, have been put on alert following the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 