RIP Oommen Chandy: Kerala govt declares public holiday as tribute to former CM
updated: Jul 18 2023, 08:57 ist
Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away. He was 79.
08:56
Oommen Cahndy's demise, the biggest loss for entire Congress and Democratic Movement of Kerala, says KC Venugopal
Karnataka: "Biggest loss for entire Congress and Democratic Movement of Kerala. He was the leader of the mass. He had a hardworking attitude. There is no comparison of his workstyle in today's Kerala politics. He never cared about his health and only worked for the people...This is a larger-level meeting (Opposition meeting), with condolence we will continue the meeting that's what we have decided," says Congress general secretary KC Venugopal following the demise of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy
08:55
"Oomen Chandy was the most popular leader Kerala has ever seen,” says Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on the demise of former Kerala CM
08:53
People gather at Oomen Chandy's residence, mourn is demise
VIDEO | People gather at Oomen Chandy's residence in Kottayam to pay last respects to the former Kerala CM who passed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/PjkfGqlAu5
People of Kerala and India will always remember his contribution to the nation, says Cong's Ramesh Chennithala as he remembers Oommen Chandy
Thiruvananthapuram | Congress MLA and former Kerala LoP Ramesh Chennithala condoles the demise of former Kerala CM and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy. He says, "...He was termed as people's leader. His long association with the people of Kerala is well remembered...He was always with the people. His contribution to Kerala is commendable. People of Kerala and India will always remember his contribution to the nation..."
08:49
He was always with the people, for the people and among the people, says NK Premachandran condoling the sad demise of Oommen Chandy
Bengaluru, Karnataka | Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N. K. Premachandran condoles the demise of former Kerala CM and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy He says, "...The basic concept of Oommen Chandy in his public activities & political activities is to help the poor and marginalised sections of society. He was always with the people, for the people and among the people...As the CM of Kerala, he did innovative works in the field of development...It is a big loss - not only for Kerala or Congress but entire humanity..."
08:10
Former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy's sister arrives at his Kerala residence
VIDEO | Former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy passed away at the age of 79 in Bengaluru earlier today. Visuals of his sister arriving at his residence in Kerala’s Puthuppally, Kottayam. pic.twitter.com/UHEDzdfhwQ
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pays his tribute to Oommen Chandy, says he will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweets, "My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people. Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters."
07:46
K Sudhakaran mours Oommen Chandy's demise, remembers his legacy
The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, Oommen Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!
07:43
Pinarayi Vijayan expresses grief over the death of former CM Oommen Chandy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expresses deep grief over the death of former CM Oommen Chandy. "We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives.," says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
07:42
KC Venugopal arrives at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru where Chandy passed away theis morning
#WATCH | Karnataka | Congress general secretary KC Venugopal arrives at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru where former Kerala CM and senior leader of the party, Oommen Chandy passed away this morning. pic.twitter.com/nfUscdrcNW
E T Muhammed Basheer condoles the sad demise of Oommen Chandy, says that he was the most efficient administrator and his main quality was compassion
Bengaluru, Karnataka | Indian Union Muslim League leader ETMuhammed Basheer condoles the demise of former Kerala CM and senior Congress leader, Oommen Chandy; says, "He was the most efficient administrator and his main quality was compassion...I have worked under him. He was the most capable minister. He dedicated his life to the people...You cannot compare Oommen Chandy with anybody. This is a loss for the entire political system."
07:34
As a mark of respect, the Kerala government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday. Also, a two-day mourning will be observed in the state.
07:33
His son Chandy Oommen informed about his father's death through a social media post by around 5 am on Tuesday.
