Open Sesame | Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Open Sesame | Who is Droupadi Murmu?

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2022, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 07:45 ist

The victory of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election held on Monday was a foregone conclusion but when it came about, it turned out to be bigger than expected. Murmu won the votes of not only the NDA, its allies and the parties that have supported it in parliament but also of some who were not friendly to it or have even opposed it.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Droupadi Murmu
president
Open Sesame

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Open Sesame | Who is Droupadi Murmu?

DH Toon | Monsoon Session, full of sound and fury

DH Toon | Monsoon Session, full of sound and fury

Love, troll, fix: The many takes on ‘Kesariya’

Love, troll, fix: The many takes on ‘Kesariya’

Gully batsmen v/s pro bowlers

Gully batsmen v/s pro bowlers

Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years

Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

 