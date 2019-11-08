Order issued for elevation of Justice Kureshi

The Centre on Friday finally issued the order appointing Justice Akil Kureshi as chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

This has come about a month after the Supreme Court Collegium changed its previous recommendation to appoint Justice Kureshi as chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC.

The notification was issued by the Law and Justice Ministry.

Justice Kureshi, as the Gujarat HC judge, had allowed the police remand of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in encounter cases in 2010.

He is currently posted at the Bombay High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on May 10 recommended for appointment of Justice Kureshi as the Madhya Pradesh HC chief justice.

On objections raised by the government on August 23, and 27 in two communications with some "accompanying materials", the Collegium had on September 5 modified its recommendation and nominated Justice Kureshi for appointment as the chief justice of the Tripura HC.

In view of delay by the Union government in clearing his name, Gujarat High Court Advocates Association filed a writ petition contending that it was in violation of the Memorandum of Procedure.

On Thursday, the Central government counsel informed the court the appointment has been cleared but the final signature of the President on warrant of appointment was awaited.