PM congratulates teams of 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers'

Oscars: PM congratulates teams behind 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers'

'The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come', tweeted the Prime Minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 13 2023, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 12:22 ist
Composer MM Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is proud and elated with Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar, and hailed the song as one that will be remembered for years to come.

He also congratulated the team behind the Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers after it created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Reacting to the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film RRR winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, Modi tweeted, "Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come."

Also Read | 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins Oscar for Original Song

"Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud," he said.

Naatu Naatu or Naacho Naacho in Hindi, is composed by Keeravaani and penned by lyricist Chandrabose.

Also Read | 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

In another tweet, Modi also congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team behind The Elephant Whisperers for winning the Oscars.

"Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," the prime minister said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Oscars
Academy Awards
RRR
Naatu naatu
The Elephant Whisperers
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'

DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

 