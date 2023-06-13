Outright lie: Govt on Dorsey's Twitter shut down claim

Outright lie: Centre denies Jack Dorsey's Twitter shut down claim

Twitter was in repeated violations of Indian law and started complying with Indian laws only from June 2022

Reuters
New Delhi,
  Jun 13 2023, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 09:50 ist
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey (L) and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Credit: Reuters/PTI Photos

Allegations by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey that the company was threatened with a shut down in India were an "outright lie", Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Twitter was threatened with shut downs in India, Nigeria and Turkey unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, with India wanting to curb journalists' and protesters' use of the social media platform, Dorsey said on Monday in an interview to Youtube news show Breaking Points.

Also Read: India threatened to shut down Twitter, claims founder Jack Dorsey

Twitter was in repeated violations of Indian law and started complying with Indian laws only from June 2022, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said on Tuesday. 

India News
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Twitter
Jack Dorsey

