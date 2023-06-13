Outright lie: Centre denies Jack Dorsey's Twitter shut down claim

Allegations by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey that the company was threatened with a shut down in India were an "outright lie", Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history Facts and truth@twitter undr Dorsey n his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law… https://t.co/SlzmTcS3Fa — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 13, 2023

Twitter was threatened with shut downs in India, Nigeria and Turkey unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, with India wanting to curb journalists' and protesters' use of the social media platform, Dorsey said on Monday in an interview to Youtube news show Breaking Points.

Twitter was in repeated violations of Indian law and started complying with Indian laws only from June 2022, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said on Tuesday.