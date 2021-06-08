'Over 1.19 cr Covid shots still available with states'

Over 1.19 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

The total consumption, including wastage is 23,47,43,489 doses

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 14:39 ist
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 1.19 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over 24 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 23,47,43,489 doses, the ministry said.

"A total of 1,19,46,925 Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

