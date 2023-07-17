Over 1.40 lakh kg drugs destroyed, HM Amit Shah watches virtually

More than 1.40 lakh kg drugs worth Rs 2,381 crore were destroyed in various parts of the country on Monday in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, officials said.

Destruction of the narcotics, the bulk of it from Madhya Pradesh, were carried out in different cities as Shah watched through video conferencing from New Delhi while attending a conference on 'Drugs Smuggling and National Security'.

The drugs destroyed include 6,590 kg seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Hyderabad unit, 822 kg seized by the Indore unit and 356 kg by the Jammu unit, the officials said.

Besides, various law enforcement agencies from different states also destroyed drugs — 1,03,884 (1.03 lakh) kg in Madhya Pradesh, 1,486 kg in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh.

With the destruction of drugs on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in just one year has reached around 10 lakh kilogram with a value of Rs 12,000 crore.

From June 1, 2022 to July 15, 2023, regional units of the NCB and anti narcotics task forces of the states collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 (8.76 lakh) kg seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore — which is more than 11 times the target.