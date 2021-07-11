'1.44 cr unutilised doses with states, pvt hospitals'

Over 1.44 crore unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources

PTI
PTI, PTI,
  • Jul 11 2021, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 13:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Health Ministry
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'Don 3'

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'Don 3'

Sirisha Bandla: Breaking boundaries beyond earth

Sirisha Bandla: Breaking boundaries beyond earth

What’s a suborbital flight? Aerospace engineer explains

What’s a suborbital flight? Aerospace engineer explains

Eng aim for history, Italy look to spoil party in Euros

Eng aim for history, Italy look to spoil party in Euros

Branson space-bound 17 yrs after founding space company

Branson space-bound 17 yrs after founding space company

Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought

Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought

DH Toon | Tourist crowds despite Covid-19 ring a bell?

DH Toon | Tourist crowds despite Covid-19 ring a bell?

Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?

Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?

DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?

DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?

 