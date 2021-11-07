Over 15.77 crore balance, unutilised vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

Unutilised vaccine doses available with states: Centre

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost

  Nov 07 2021
More than 116.58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Over 15.77 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

