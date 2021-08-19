Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of Covid vaccines within stipulated time: Govt

Over 3.86 crore people did not get their second dose of anti-Covid vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- within the stipulated period of time, the government has said in response to an RTI query.

According to information on the CoWIN portal, as of Thursday afternoon 44,22,85,854 people have received their first dose, while 12,59,07,443 have also taken their second.

Activist Raman Sharma had filed a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, seeking to know from the government the number of people who had received the first dose of vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin – but did not take the second within the stipulated time period.

In response to the query, the Covid-19 Vaccine Administration Cell of the Union Health Ministry said it is recommended the second dose of Covishield be taken within 84-112 days after the first, while in case of Covaxin the gap should between 28-42 days.

"The total number of vaccinees (beneficiaries) who got their first dose of Covishield Vaccine but did not get their second dose within stipulated period of time as prescribed by the Govt of India as per the Due Report of in Co-WIN portal is 3,40,72,993 (data as on 17th August 2021)," the response said.

It further said the total number of beneficiaries who got their first dose of Covaxin Vaccine but did not get their second within the stipulated period of time as prescribed by the government as per the due report of in Co-WIN portal is 46,78,406 (data as on 17th August 2021).

"It is recommended that vaccinees who got their first dose of vaccine get their second dose in the stipulated period. There is no recommendation for such vaccinees who got their first dose of Covid Vaccine but did not get the second dose within the stipulated period as prescribed by Government of India to get their first dose again," it said.

In the Frequently Asked Questions sections on the website, the government recommends that "both doses of vaccine should be taken for realising the full benefit of vaccination".

"Both doses must be of the same vaccine type," it says.