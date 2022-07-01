Over 8,000 government officers promoted: Jitendra Singh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 01 2022, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 16:47 ist
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI)

The Personnel Ministry has granted promotions to over 8,000 government officers belonging to three key secretariat services, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

He said the orders for “mass promotion” of these employees belonging to the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) have been issued.

All these three services – CSS, CSSS and CSCS – form backbone of the central secretariat administrative functioning.

“It was disheartening to see government employee attaining retirement from service without getting his due promotion. Thanks PM @narendramodi ji for the kind decision... #DoPT orders mass promotion of more than 8,000 Central Govt Employees from #CSS, #CSSS & #CSCS cadres,” tweeted Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Of the total of 8,089 promoted employees, 4,734 are from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS and 389 from CSCS, according to the details tweeted by the minister.

The move assumes significance as the Central Secretariat Service officers’ association has been protesting over delay in their promotion, claiming it was causing irreparable financial loss to them.

The CSS Forum, an association of CSS officers, has recently written to Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in support of their demand. 

