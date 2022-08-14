Overjoyed by great response to 'Har Ghar Tiranga: PM

Overjoyed, proud of amazing response to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement: PM Modi

He also said a record participation was being seen from people across different walks of life in the campaign

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2022, 03:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 03:00 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

He also said record participation was being seen from people across different walks of life in the campaign.

"Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life," Modi said in a tweet.

This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he said.

The prime minister urged people to share their photos with the national tricolour on harghartiranga.com.

Modi also tagged tweets on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' being marked in various parts of the country and by forces such as the Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The government has urged people to hoist or display tricolour in their homes during August 13-15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Har Ghar Tiranga
Narendra Modi
India News
Independence Day
India@75

What's Brewing

Athletics on the right track and field

Athletics on the right track and field

I-Day: ASI monuments lit up in 'Tiranga' theme

I-Day: ASI monuments lit up in 'Tiranga' theme

Where was Gandhi during the eve of Independence?

Where was Gandhi during the eve of Independence?

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

Vintage clothing as a social experiment

Vintage clothing as a social experiment

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Which diet will help save our planet?

Which diet will help save our planet?

 