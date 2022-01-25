Padma Awards 2022 announced; see list of recipients

Padma Awards 2022 full list: Bipin Rawat chosen for Padma Vibhushan, Ghulam Nabi Azad gets Padma Bhushan

The list of Padma awards announced on the eve of Republic Day include four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards

DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 25 2022, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 20:43 ist
Former CDS Bipin Rawat. Credit: PTI file photo

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, classical vocalist Prabha Atre and Gita Press founder Radheyshyam Khemka were chosen for Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award, while senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Communist veteran Buddhadeb Bhattacharya were among 17 Padma Bhushan recipients.

The list of Padma awards announced on the eve of Republic Day include four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees. 

The list of Padma Vibhushan awardees are dominated by Hindutva supporters and selected apparently with an eye on Uttar Pradesh polls -- Singh was Chief Minister of Uttar radesh when Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya and Khemka hailed from the poll-bound state and founded the publishing house that sells Hindu religious texts. Both were given the award posthumously.

Former CDS Rawat, who died in a chopper crash last month, was also chosen for the second highest civilian award. Atre (90), who hails from Maharashtra, is a vocalist from the Kirana gharana.

Interestingly, the list of Padma Bhushan awardees appeared to be aimed at taking a shot at the Opposition by choosing Azad, a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister who is now at loggerheads with his Congress leadership, and Communist veteran Bhattacharya, a former West Bengal Chief Minister.

Below is the full list:

 

