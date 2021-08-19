Pakistan-based terror groups LeT, JeM operate with impunity, encouragement: EAM Jaishankar at UNSC

India on Thursday refrained from directly criticizing the Taliban, but conveyed concerns over heightened activities of its ally, Haqqani Network, which sent hundreds of gun-toting militants from Pakistan to Afghanistan over the past few weeks

New Delhi also tacitly took a dig at Imran Khan’s government in Islamabad, not only for its double-speak on terrorism as well as for providing sanctuaries to terrorists and extending “state hospitality” to people with “bloods of innocents on their hands”. It called upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to avoid taking a “selective, tactical or complacent” view of the threat terrorism pose to international peace and security. China, however, took up the cudgels for its “iron brother” Pakistan and said that it was firmly opposed to “linking terrorism with certain countries”

With a large number of militants of the Haqqani Network deployed on the streets of Kabul and its leader, Anas Haqqani, representing the Taliban in negotiations for forming the next government in Afghanistan, New Delhi warned the world about the outlawed terrorist organization based in Pakistan. “Events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during a UNSC session on threats terrorism poses to international peace and security. “The heightened activities of the proscribed Haqqani Network justifies this growing anxiety.”

The Haqqani Network is known for its close links with Pakistan’s military spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), which had in the past used the outfit to carry out attacks, not only on India’s diplomatic and consular missions in Afghanistan, but also on its citizens engaged in development projects funded by New Delhi in the conflict-ravaged country.

Jaishankar expressed New Delhi’s concerns over increasing activities of the Haqqani Network, just a day after the outfit’s leader Anas Haqqani represented the Taliban in a meeting with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, for discussion on formation of the next government in Kabul.

President Ashraf Ghani’s government in Kabul collapsed after the Taliban militants entered the city last Sunday, after taking over several provincial capitals across Afghanistan.

New Delhi has been informally reaching out to the Taliban over the past few months, but it is still not in a mood to see Haqqani Network’s increasing role in Afghanistan.

“Whether it is in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement. It is, therefore, vital that this Council (UNSC) does not take a selective, tactical or complacent view of the problems we face. We must never countenance sanctuaries for terrorists or overlook their raising of resources,” said Jaishankar. “And when we see state hospitality being extended to those with innocents blood on their hands, we should never lack the courage to call out their double-speak. Let us always remember that what is true of Covid is even more true of terrorism: none of us are safe until all of us are safe.”