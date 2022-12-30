Pakistan PM condoles death of Modi's mother

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday offered his condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the passing of his mother Hiraben.
"There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother," Sharif tweeted.
There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother.
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 30, 2022
Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's mother passes away aged 100
Hiraben passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday at the age of 100.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops
DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
City startup aims to boost language learning
B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription
World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day
DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history
Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025
How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw