Pandemic is once-in-a-century crisis, participation of society is key: PM Modi

The much-anticipated Union Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the rampaging second wave of Covid-19 noted that the present crisis was a "once-in-a-century crisis" and stressed that the participation of society was a key aspect to accomplish the gigantic task ahead, expressing confidence that the country would rise to the occasion and defeat the virus.

In the meeting, the first of its kind after the destructive second wave of Covid-19, Modi urged the ministers to stay in touch with people of their respective regions, help them and keep getting their feedback. He stressed the need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed.

Meanwhile, Congress continued with its attack on Modi, tweeting "PM Modi's boastful claims are seldom ground realities, our nation has had to learn this the hard way." The Opposition party put out another tweet of its chief Sonia Gandhi saying "It is Modi govt that has consistently played politics & discriminated against the Opposition-ruled States. When things appear to be getting better, it takes the credit. When things begin to go awry, it blames the states."

In the Council of Ministers' meeting, the Prime Minister said that all arms of the government are working unitedly and rapidly to deal with the situation as the Council also reviewed all efforts made in the last 14 months by the central and state governments and the people of India.

Discussing the situation arising out of the second wave of Covid in the country that has left the country's health infrastructure gasping for breath with the rising number of positive cases and the toll climbing up, the meeting discussed the efforts by the Centre in coordination with the states towards building up infrastructure in the form of ramping up hospital beds, PSA oxygen facilities etc, resolving issues in production, storage and transport of Oxygen, tackling matters relating to the availability of essential medicines.

The measures being taken to further ramp up their supply and availability were also discussed.

While Member(Health) NITI Aayog V K Paul made a presentation on the Management of Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting, held through video conferencing, attended by ministers as well Principal Secretary to PM and Cabinet Secretary also reviewed the support measures given to the vulnerable population in the form of provision of food-grains and financial support to Jan Dhan account holder.

It was also noted that India could successfully produce two vaccines and there are many candidates at the various stages of approval and induction. More than 15 crore vaccinations have been done as on date.

The Council of Ministers also stressed the importance of Covid appropriate behaviour– wearing a mask, keeping a physical distance of 6 feet and washing hands frequently.