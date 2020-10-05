Parental consent, face masks must; no assessment for 3 weeks as schools reopen

As schools gear up for gradual re-opening, the Education Ministry on Monday recommended a smooth transition from home-based schooling with special instructions to prioritise the needs of students directly affected by Covid-19.

The Standard Operating Procedures for reopening of schools, issued by the Education Ministry, asks students and teachers to arrive at schools wearing masks and continue wearing it all through, especially during classes, when involved in group activity, laboratories and library.

“There will be no assessment till up to 2-3 weeks of school reopening,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, adding that the use of ICT and online learning shall continue to be encouraged.

The SOPs state that consent of parents should be taken before a child begins attending school and those willing to study from home should be allowed to do so with parental consent.

Last week, the Home Ministry had recommended reopening of schools in a gradual manner from October 15. Universities and schools across the country were ordered shut on March 16 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. On March 25, the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown.

The Education Ministry also asked states and union territories to frame their own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for health and safety precautions based on their local requirements.

The guidelines also ask schools to focus on the most vulnerable students such as homeless/migrated students, students with disabilities, and students directly affected by Covid-19 through a family death or hospitalisation and prioritise their needs.

It said that schools may be encouraged to make their own SOPs based on the guidelines issued by states and UTs, keeping in view the safety and physical or social distancing norms, and ensuring that the notices, posters, messages, communication to parents in this regard are prominently displayed and disseminated.

“Schools must arrange and implement for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas, furniture, equipment, stationery, storage places, water tanks, kitchens, canteen, washroom, laboratories, libraries, on school campus and ensure air flow in indoor space,” the ministry said.

The ministry recommended that schools adopt flexible attendance and sick leave policies and encourage students and staff members to stay at home when sick.

“Schools should ensure smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during lockdown to formal schooling. Schools can implement re-adjusted school calendar and redesigned Annual Curriculum Plan (ACP), remedial classes or conduct back to school campaign among other steps,” the guidelines said.