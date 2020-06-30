Parents move SC for regulating fees during lockdown

A group of parents has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and States to ensure all the private and unaided schools do not charge any fees from the students from April 1 till the commencement of physical classes, suspended due to the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

The petitioners led by Sushil Sharma sought the issuance of general guidelines on payment of fees by schools for running online classes across the country, because of financial stress faced by them.

They also pleaded the top court to direct the Centre to set up a committee with representatives from all states to formulate, regulate and implement fees for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools during the period of countrywide lockdown.

The petitioners, hailing from various states, wanted the court to ensure the evolution of national guidelines for the safety of children from the health hazards caused by online classes due to prolonged exposure to mobiles, tablets, and computers.