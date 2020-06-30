Parents move SC for regulating fees during lockdown

Parents move SC for regulating fees during lockdown

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2020, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 21:17 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credits: PTI Photo

 A group of parents has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and States to ensure all the private and unaided schools do not charge any fees from the students from April 1 till the commencement of physical classes, suspended due to the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

The petitioners led by Sushil Sharma sought the issuance of general guidelines on payment of fees by schools for running online classes across the country, because of financial stress faced by them.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

They also pleaded the top court to direct the Centre to set up a committee with representatives from all states to formulate, regulate and implement fees for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools during the period of countrywide lockdown.

The petitioners, hailing from various states, wanted the court to ensure the evolution of national guidelines for the safety of children from the health hazards caused by online classes due to prolonged exposure to mobiles, tablets, and computers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Strongly concerned about India banning apps: China

Strongly concerned about India banning apps: China

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

 