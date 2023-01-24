AI fined ₹10L for Paris flight pee incident, smoking

Paris-New Delhi flight cases: Air India fined Rs 10L by DGCA for pee incdent, in-flight smoking

One drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory, and another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 24 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 17:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's aviation regulator Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India after it did not report two incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard a Paris-New Delhi flight in December last year.

The latest punitive action came within a week of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposing a Rs 30 lakh fine on the airline for violating civil aviation regulations in dealing with a Mumbai-based man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman on Air India's New York-New Delhi flight in November last year.

In a statement, the DGCA said two incidents of a drunk passenger caught smoking in the lavatory and not adhering to crew instructions as well as another passenger relieving himself on a vacant seat of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory happened on the Paris-New Delhi flight on 6 December, 2022 but the airline did not report unruly behaviour to the DGCA.

The aviation regulator came to know about the incident only earlier this month.

According to the DGCA, enforcement action in the form of a penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on Air India for not reporting the incident to DGCA and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee, which is a violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

The action came after the DGCA examined the response of the airline to a show cause notice issued to it.

On January 20, DGCA imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command. It had also slapped a fine of Rs three lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for the November 26, 2022 incident. 

An FIR was registered on January 4 by Delhi Police in connection with the incident on New York-New Delhi flight and arrested Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on the elderly woman

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DGCA 
Air India
India News

What's Brewing

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

 