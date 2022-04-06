Parliament Live: Criminal identification bill to be discussed in RS; AAP wants MCD bill to be renamed as 'Kejriwal-phobia' bill

The Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, on Tuesday. Several opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress (AITC), CPI (M), and the DMK questioned the timing of the bill and called it an attack on the federal structure of the country. Stay tuned for live updates.
Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today
Delhi BJP welcomes passing of bill in Parliament to unify city's 3 municipal corporations
The BJP's Delhi unit on Tuesday welcomed the passing of Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022, saying it will spur development of the city and benefit employees of the civic bodies.
However, the Delhi Congress slammed the BJP, saying the Bill passed by Rajya Sabha failed to address the core issue of fund crisis faced by the corporations.(PTI)
Polls unlikely before 1 year: Experts after Rajya Sabha nod to bill to unify Delhi's 3 municipal corporations
With the total number of municipal wards set to be revised following the passage of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, experts have said that the civic polls here is unlikely to take place before a year from now as a fresh delimitation exercise will be required.
A unified civic body will be "good for Delhi and "good for people", serving and former mayors of the city said.(PTI)
Rename MCD bill as Kejriwal-phobia bill: AAP in Rajya Sabha
In a swipe at the central government, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday asked it to rename the bill to reunify Delhi's three municipal corporations as the "Kejriwal-phobia" bill and alleged that it was brought by the BJP to avoid civic polls.
Speaking in the upper house, he alleged that the Centre wants to take control of the three municipal corporations to stop Arvind Kejriwal's AAP from coming to power.(PTI)
Good morning readers and welcome to our coverage of the Budget Session in Parliament today. Yesterday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, on Tuesday. Several opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress (AITC), CPI (M), and the DMK questioned the timing of the bill and called it an attack on the federal structure of the country.