Parliament Live: Manipur issue to rock both Houses as several Oppn MPs give notice seeking discussion

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin today with the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A demanding a discussion on the situation in Manipur. The Congress on Wednesday said if the government wants Parliament to function, it should allow the Opposition parties to raise issues and demanded a discussion on Manipur during Parliament's Monsoon Session. Track latest updates from proceedings at Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha here.
The government is likely to face tough questions on its alleged ineffectiveness in handling the Manipur incident and “silence” of Modi, who has not spoken about the issue in public.
Manipur issue to rock Parliament's Monsoon Session today
Manipur, Delhi ordinance in focus as I.N.D.I.A to take on NDA with renewed vigour at Monsoon Session
Manipur is likely to be a flashpoint even as the government expressed its willingness to discuss on the situation there but the I.N.D.I.A parties put the ruling dispensation on notice, insisting on a statement by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and warning that in case the demand cannot be met, the ruling BJP has to be accused of disrupting Parliament.
Govt ready to discuss Manipur situation in Parliament, says Parliamentary Affairs Minister
Yesterday, the Union government said that it was ready to discuss the situation prevailing in Manipur in the Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon session, thus accepting the Opposition's demand.
Addressing reporters after the all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Monsoon session, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that government is ready to discuss the Manipur situation in Parliament.
He, however, rejected the Congress and other Opposition parties' demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on Manipur violence in Parliament, claiming that the Opposition by seeking the Prime Minister's response, was looking for an excuse to disrupt proceedings of both the Houses.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the "ongoing ethnic clashes taking place in Manipur."
I.N.D.I.A's demand for discussion on Manipur in Parliament non-negotiable: Jairam Ramesh
The Opposition's demand for a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the Monsoon Session is "non-negotiable", senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday, asserting that the government must shun its "my way or the highway" approach and follow a middle path for smooth functioning of Parliament.
TMC to raise Manipur issue in Parliament, condemns sexual assault of women
The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said the party will raise the issue of ethnic strife-torn Manipur in Parliament, while condemning the incident in which two women were paraded naked and molested by a group of men in the northeastern state.
A five-member delegation of TMC MPs visited two relief camps each in Churachandpur, one of the most affected districts, and Imphal Valley.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demands discussion on Manipur violence
ANI