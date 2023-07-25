Parliament Live: Opposition MPs hold overnight protest over Manipur issue
Parliament Live: Opposition MPs hold overnight protest over Manipur issue
updated: Jul 25 2023, 09:09 ist
Opposition leaders continued their protest overnight against the suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the rest of Monsoon session. Track all the updates of the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament right here with DH!
09:08
Congress Whip Nasir Hussain has submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend business and immediately discuss Manipur issue. He too demanded PM Modi's statement on the Manipur situation before the start of debate.
09:02
Bill proposing marriage age change for women won't make it to Monsoon Session
A Bill to raise the legal age of marriage of women from 18 to 21 will not come up in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament with a Parliamentary Standing Committee examining the proposed legislation yet to complete its deliberations and getting its sixth extension for three months.
Manipur issue is likely to rock Parliament for another day.
I.N.D.I.A is adamant on PM Modi making a statement before the debate starts. MPs have submited notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
08:32
I.N.D.I.A parties to meet at 10 am today at Kharge's office to chalk out floor strategy
I.N.D.I.A parties to meet at 10 am today at Mallikarjun Kharge'soffice to chalk out floor strategy in Parliament after Sanjay Singh's suspension. Manipur and Singh's suspension are likely todominate proceedings in Rajya Sabha.
08:20
Sanjay Singh is not alone, we all are together, says Congress MP Jebi Mather
Opposition leaders shout slogans during their overnight protest against the suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the rest of Monsoon session, at Parliament premises in New Delhi, Monday, July 24, 2024. Credit: PTI Photo
08:12
Still requesting PM Modi to come to Parliament, talk on Manipur, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh
AAP MP Sanjay Singhsaid, "We are sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modi should speak on the Manipur issue. We will keep protesting here and I am still requesting PM Modi to come to the Parliament and talk on Manipur."
07:47
2015 in mind, panel seeks to halt future 'award wapsi'
A parliamentary panel has recommended that top cultural institutions and academies must take prior undertakings from the recipient of the honour to ensure that the return of the award is not used as an instrument of political protest.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation
07:40
Harsh decisions needed at times to ensure discipline: VP Dhankhar on Rajya Sabha ruckus over AAP MP's suspension
07:38
pposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh
#WATCH | Delhi | Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current session of the Parliament as well as the Manipur issue. pic.twitter.com/VnQo48qkok
Congress Whip Nasir Hussain has submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend business and immediately discuss Manipur issue. He too demanded PM Modi's statement on the Manipur situation before the start of debate.
Bill proposing marriage age change for women won't make it to Monsoon Session
A Bill to raise the legal age of marriage of women from 18 to 21 will not come up in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament with a Parliamentary Standing Committee examining the proposed legislation yet to complete its deliberations and getting its sixth extension for three months.
Read more
Manipur issue is likely to rock Parliament for another day.
I.N.D.I.A is adamant on PM Modi making a statement before the debate starts. MPs have submited notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
I.N.D.I.A parties to meet at 10 am today at Kharge's office to chalk out floor strategy
I.N.D.I.A parties to meet at 10 am today at Mallikarjun Kharge'soffice to chalk out floor strategy in Parliament after Sanjay Singh's suspension. Manipur and Singh's suspension are likely todominate proceedings in Rajya Sabha.
Sanjay Singh is not alone, we all are together, says Congress MP Jebi Mather
Opposition leaders shout slogans during their overnight protest against the suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha for the rest of Monsoon session, at Parliament premises in New Delhi, Monday, July 24, 2024. Credit: PTI Photo
Still requesting PM Modi to come to Parliament, talk on Manipur, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh
AAP MP Sanjay Singhsaid, "We are sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modi should speak on the Manipur issue. We will keep protesting here and I am still requesting PM Modi to come to the Parliament and talk on Manipur."
2015 in mind, panel seeks to halt future 'award wapsi'
A parliamentary panel has recommended that top cultural institutions and academies must take prior undertakings from the recipient of the honour to ensure that the return of the award is not used as an instrument of political protest.
Read more
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation
Harsh decisions needed at times to ensure discipline: VP Dhankhar on Rajya Sabha ruckus over AAP MP's suspension
pposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh