Parliament Live: Winter Session to commence today; Oppn to bring up farm laws repeal, Pegasus

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note today with the government listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself. Several farmer unions have pressed for a law on minimum support price (MSP), an issue various opposition parties raised on Sunday in the all-party meet called by the government. Stay tuned for updates.
26 Bills on agenda
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move that the Bill to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, be taken into consideration.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table the Bill for the regulation of assisted reproductive technology clinics and assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services.
Ensure higher attendance, come prepared to take on opposition: BJP to its MPs
Chalking out a strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament, the BJP in its parliamentary party meeting on Sunday stressed on higher attendance of its MPs and asked them to come prepared to take on the opposition, sources said on Sunday.
Even in the NDA meeting, held a day before the session begins, allies stressed on the need for better coordination among all partners of the ruling alliance. Few constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also thanked the government for its decision to repeal the three farm laws, which triggered a year of protests by farmers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who usually attends these meetings, did not attend any of them.
The BJP's parliamentary party meeting was chaired by its president J P Nadda and attended by Union ministers Rajnath Singh, who is also deputy leader for Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal, who is also leader for Rajya Sabha, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha will be held at 10.30 am today.
Govt wants healthy discussion in Parliament: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday -- at a meeting between the government and the floor leaders of political parties ahead of the Winter Session, said the government wants healthy discussion in Parliament.
In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi talked about the upcoming session of the Parliament commencing on Monday.
Joshi said: "The government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure."
Main agenda of Opposition is farm laws repeal
The Opposition raised the issue of the MSP law andcompensation for family members of farmers who had died during the year-long protests against the laws.
Congress has demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the protests.
At the all-party meeting, opposition leaders also demanded a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, fuel prices and unemployment in the session.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present at the all-party meeting convened by the government, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from all parties for productive and smooth functioning of the House.
The government is ready for discussions on all the issues permitted by the Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman, he said.