Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition draws red lines

For the upcoming Monsoon Session, Congress-led Opposition on Sunday drew the red lines for the government, declaring that it would fight tooth and nail against the three agriculture-related Ordinances and another to bring state cooperative banks under the supervision of RBI.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said two Ordinances were related to Agri-marketing reforms and another one amending the Essential Commodities Act that removes commodities such as cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onions and potatoes from the ambit of the law.

“We have discussed with different political parties, we are opposed to the three Agri ordinances and to the Banking Regulation Act Ordinance,” Ramesh told reporters here.

He said the aim of the opposition parties was to have the four ordinances referred to a select committee for further examination.

Opposition parties are also seeking a discussion on the Chinese transgressions in Ladakh, the economic slowdown and rising unemployment.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the final decision on the discussion on the standoff with China would be taken on Tuesday when the government has plans to brief floor leaders about the situation.

The Opposition also strongly raised its objections to the government decision to scrap the MP Local Area Development Fund for two years citing exigencies due to the Covid-19 pandemic and setting up of the PM-CARES fund.

“We would also raise questions on the proposed expenditure on the Central Vista re-development project at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore at a time when the economy was in disarray,” Ramesh said.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held meetings of the Business Advisory Committee to discuss the agenda for the session.

On Monday, Health Minister Harshvardhan is scheduled to make a statement on the Covid-19 pandemic in both the Houses of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to elect its Deputy Chairman when it meets on Monday afternoon. NDA candidate Harivansh is in the fray against RJD leader Manoj Jha, the joint opposition nominee for the post.