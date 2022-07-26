Parliament Live: Day 7 of Monsoon Session likely to be marred by disruptions, protests by Oppn

  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 09:35 ist
Track the latest updates from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha's Monsoon Session here.
  • 09:34

    AITC MPs, MLAs from Meghalaya to stage protest outside Parliament

    The Trinamool Congress party MPs and MLAs from Meghalaya will stage protest outside Parliament today.

  • 09:11

    CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the recent GST rate hike and inflation

  • 08:36

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the recent GST rate hike

  • 08:22

    Record 14 points of order raised in Rajya Sabha during over 1-hour discussion on bill

    TheRajyaSabhaon Monday witnessed a record 14 'points of order' raised during the 100-minute-long debate on ‘The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022,’ officials said.

  • 07:22

    EAM S Jaishankar to move Bill for repression of piracy on the high seas in Lok Sabha today