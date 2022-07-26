Parliament Live: Day 7 of Monsoon Session likely to be marred by disruptions, protests by Oppn
Parliament Live: Day 7 of Monsoon Session likely to be marred by disruptions, protests by Oppn
updated: Jul 26 2022, 09:35 ist
Track the latest updates from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha's Monsoon Session here.
09:34
AITC MPs, MLAs from Meghalaya to stage protest outside Parliament
The Trinamool Congress party MPs and MLAs from Meghalaya will stage protest outside Parliament today.
09:11
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the recent GST rate hike and inflation
08:36
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the recent GST rate hike
08:22
Record 14 points of order raised in Rajya Sabha during over 1-hour discussion on bill
TheRajyaSabhaon Monday witnessed a record 14 'points of order' raised during the 100-minute-long debate on ‘The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022,’ officials said.
07:22
EAM S Jaishankar to move Bill for repression of piracy on the high seas in Lok Sabha today
AITC MPs, MLAs from Meghalaya to stage protest outside Parliament
The Trinamool Congress party MPs and MLAs from Meghalaya will stage protest outside Parliament today.
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the recent GST rate hike and inflation
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the recent GST rate hike
Record 14 points of order raised in Rajya Sabha during over 1-hour discussion on bill
TheRajyaSabhaon Monday witnessed a record 14 'points of order' raised during the 100-minute-long debate on ‘The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022,’ officials said.
EAM S Jaishankar to move Bill for repression of piracy on the high seas in Lok Sabha today