Parliament Live: Oppn wants Parliament to function but first debate must be on price rise, GST on daily use items, says Congress
Parliament Live: Oppn wants Parliament to function but first debate must be on price rise, GST on daily use items, says Congress
updated: Jul 22 2022, 08:54 ist
Track the latest updates from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha's Monsoon Session here.
08:52
Five CPI(M) MPs including Elamaram Kareem give notices to Rajya Sabha Chairman for disallowing permission to introduce Private Members' Bills of BJP MPs - ‘The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020’ by KL Meena and 'The Places of Worship (Spl Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022' by HS Yadav.
08:48
BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce private members' bill on population control today
06:39
Oppn wants Parliament to function but first debate must be on price rise, GST on daily use items, says Congress
Amid the logjam in Parliament, the Congress on Thursday said the Opposition wants Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to function but its only demand is that the first debate this session should be on price rise and levying of GST on certain food items of daily use. (PTI)
Five CPI(M) MPs including Elamaram Kareem give notices to Rajya Sabha Chairman for disallowing permission to introduce Private Members' Bills of BJP MPs - ‘The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020’ by KL Meena and 'The Places of Worship (Spl Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022' by HS Yadav.
BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce private members' bill on population control today
Oppn wants Parliament to function but first debate must be on price rise, GST on daily use items, says Congress
Amid the logjam in Parliament, the Congress on Thursday said the Opposition wants Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to function but its only demand is that the first debate this session should be on price rise and levying of GST on certain food items of daily use. (PTI)