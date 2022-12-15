Parliament Live: Serious effects of global warming and remedial steps to be discussed today

  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 10:36 ist
  • 10:08

    CPI MP P Santhosh Kumar brings up need to reinstate concession to senior citizens in Railways

  • 10:06

    BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb brings up need to reopen border-haat on Tripura-Bangladesh border

  • 10:05

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore brings up ensuring of legal guarantee for MSP for farmers

  • 09:33

    Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raises subversion of of independence of institutions like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC

  • 09:31

    Serious effects of global warming and remedial steps to be discussed in Parliament today

  • 09:20

    Opposition in Parliament want to discuss China, unemployment, North East issues, says Derek O' Brien

  • 07:51

    Opposition parties meet to chalk out strategy; walks out of LS, RS after debate on China not allowed

    Opposition MPs walked out of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the second day on Wednesday after their demand for a discussion on the Chinese military aggression on the Indian border was not allowed.

  • 07:51

    Parliament passes Bill to rename arbitration centre

    Parliament on Wednesday passed a Bill to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as the India International Arbitration Centre.

  • 07:50

    GST Council likely to decide on decriminalisation of GST offences, setting up appellate tribunals on Saturday

    The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is likely to decide on a number of issues such as decriminalisation of GST offences, setting up of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals and tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha companies at its meeting on December 17.

    According to sources, the law committee of the GST Council, comprising tax officers from the Centre and states, in a report has suggested increasing the monetary threshold for launching prosecution for GST offences.