Parliament Live: Serious effects of global warming and remedial steps to be discussed today

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raises subversion of of independence of institutions like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the subversion of independence of institutions like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC."
Serious effects of global warming and remedial steps to be discussed in Parliament today
The serious effects of global warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha this afternoon. The issue will be raised by DMK, Congress and CPI MPs Tiruchi Siva, Pramod Tiwari and P Santhosh Kumar, respectively.
GST Council likely to decide on decriminalisation of GST offences, setting up appellate tribunals on Saturday
The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is likely to decide on a number of issues such as decriminalisation of GST offences, setting up of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals and tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha companies at its meeting on December 17.
According to sources, the law committee of the GST Council, comprising tax officers from the Centre and states, in a report has suggested increasing the monetary threshold for launching prosecution for GST offences.
CPI MP P Santhosh Kumar brings up need to reinstate concession to senior citizens in Railways
BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb brings up need to reopen border-haat on Tripura-Bangladesh border
Congress MP Manickam Tagore brings up ensuring of legal guarantee for MSP for farmers
Opposition in Parliament want to discuss China, unemployment, North East issues, says Derek O' Brien
Opposition parties meet to chalk out strategy; walks out of LS, RS after debate on China not allowed
Opposition MPs walked out of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the second day on Wednesday after their demand for a discussion on the Chinese military aggression on the Indian border was not allowed.
Parliament passes Bill to rename arbitration centre
Parliament on Wednesday passed a Bill to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as the India International Arbitration Centre.
