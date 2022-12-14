Parliament Live: Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj Singh Chauhan govt
Parliament Live: Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj Singh Chauhan govt
updated: Dec 14 2022, 09:58 ist
Track all the latest updates from the Winter Session of Parliament proceedings with DH.
09:57
Sitharaman to reply on discussion over demands for grants in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday will reply to the discussion on the demands for grants for the current fiscal and demands for excess grants for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.
She will also introduce the Appropriation Bills (Nos. 4 and 5) 2022 in the Lok Sabha to seek Parliament's nod for payment and appropriation of amounts from the Consolidated Funds of India for the current fiscal.
09:37
.@INCIndia Whip and Telengana in-charge @manickamtagore submits adjournment notice in #LokSabha to discuss arrest of 5 Congress workers from party war room in Hyderabad on charges of an FB post against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao @DeccanHerald
2001 attack anniversary: Ready to guard new Parliament if directed, say CRPF heroes
It has been a ritual for CRPF sub-inspectors D Santosh Kumar and Shyambir Singh to pay tributes to their fallen comrades on December 13 every year but a gush of adrenaline and emotions runs through them as they remember the 2001 terrorist attack on the Parliament.
Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj govt
Madhya Pradesh's opposition Congress has decided to table a no-confidence motion against Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government during the winter session of the Assembly set to begin from December 19.
Senior Congress MLA and former minister P.C. Sharma handed over a letter signed by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Govind Singh in the Assembly in this regard.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border clash
Here's the outlook for today's Parliament proceedings:
Parliamentary panel suggests changes to competition law amendment bill
A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday recommended various changes to a bill to amend the competition law, including bringing cartels under the scope of settlements as a "pragmatic recourse".
