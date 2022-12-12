Parliament Live: Bills on energy conservation, SCs and STs to be moved in Rajya Sabha today
Parliament Live: Bills on energy conservation, SCs and STs to be moved in Rajya Sabha today
updated: Dec 12 2022, 09:38 ist
Track the highlights from the Winter Session of Parliament proceedings only with DH.
09:28
Papers to be laid on the table (Rajya Sabha)
Rajnath Singh to lay on the Table, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, (DIAT), Girinagar, Pune, Maharashtra, for the year 2021-22, together with the Auditor's Report on the Accounts.
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to lay on the Table, a copy of Sixtieth Annual Report and Accounts of the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), Hyderabad, for the year 2021-22, together with the Auditor's Report on the Accounts.
09:26
Parties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Janata Dal United JD(U) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have asked the government to introduce and pass the Women's Reservation Bill afresh in Parliament.
"BJD has asked the Centre to pass the bill during the current winter session of Parliament," Rajya Sabha member Dr Sasmit Patra told PTI.
"If the government brings a bill, our party will support it," he said, adding that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has time and again expressed his commitment to the issue of women's empowerment.
A few days ago, in a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandopadhyay demanded an all-party meeting on the issue, which was supported by other parties.
SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the time has come to pass the Women's Reservation Bill and give women their due.
09:17
Women representation in parliament and most state legislatures across the country is below 15 per cent with 19 of state assemblies having less than 10 per cent women lawmakers, according to a government data.
The state legislatures which have more than 10 per cent women lawmakers are Bihar (10.70), Chhattisgarh (14.44), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (12.35), Punjab (11.11), Rajasthan (12), Uttarakhand (11.43), Uttar Pradesh (11.66), West Bengal (13.70) and Delhi (11.43).
09:15
A delegation of BJP MPs from Karnataka likely to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in Delhi to brief him about the existing situation in the border region
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had asked the state MPs to meet Shah and present facts. The call was made following the visit of a delegation of MPs from Maharashtra meeting the home minister.
09:12
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move 'The Constitution (SC and ST) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move 'The Constitution (SC and ST) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 & the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (UP) Order, 1967
50 Bills mooted amid discussion on private members' Bills
A bill for the protection and rehabilitation of internally displaced climate migrants, another that penalises mob-lynching, and one to regulate the sale and manufacturing of plastic were among the 50 bills that were mooted by Parliamentarians on Friday as part of a discussion on the private members' bills.
Private bill in Rajya Sabha pitches Oppositon committee, fourth session
Amid allegations that the government ignores Opposition demands for debate on issues of their interest, RJD MP Manoj K Jha has piloted a private member’s bill in Rajya Sabha seeking the constitution of an Opposition Business Committee to decide on issues to be taken up as well as a “short session”, a fourth one, to exclusively discuss at least two issues of public importance.
Papers to be laid on the table (Rajya Sabha)
Rajnath Singh to lay on the Table, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, (DIAT), Girinagar, Pune, Maharashtra, for the year
2021-22, together with the Auditor's Report on the Accounts.
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to lay on the Table, a copy of Sixtieth Annual Report and Accounts of the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), Hyderabad, for the year 2021-22, together with the Auditor's Report on the Accounts.
Parties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Janata Dal United JD(U) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have asked the government to introduce and pass the Women's Reservation Bill afresh in Parliament.
"BJD has asked the Centre to pass the bill during the current winter session of Parliament," Rajya Sabha member Dr Sasmit Patra told PTI.
"If the government brings a bill, our party will support it," he said, adding that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has time and again expressed his commitment to the issue of women's empowerment.
A few days ago, in a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandopadhyay demanded an all-party meeting on the issue, which was supported by other parties.
SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the time has come to pass the Women's Reservation Bill and give women their due.
Women representation in parliament and most state legislatures across the country is below 15 per cent with 19 of state assemblies having less than 10 per cent women lawmakers, according to a government data.
The state legislatures which have more than 10 per cent women lawmakers are Bihar (10.70), Chhattisgarh (14.44), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (12.35), Punjab (11.11), Rajasthan (12), Uttarakhand (11.43), Uttar Pradesh (11.66), West Bengal (13.70) and Delhi (11.43).
A delegation of BJP MPs from Karnataka likely to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in Delhi to brief him about the existing situation in the border region
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had asked the state MPs to meet Shah and present facts. The call was made following the visit of a delegation of MPs from Maharashtra meeting the home minister.
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move 'The Constitution (SC and ST) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha
Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh to move 'The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.
50 Bills mooted amid discussion on private members' Bills
A bill for the protection and rehabilitation of internally displaced climate migrants, another that penalises mob-lynching, and one to regulate the sale and manufacturing of plastic were among the 50 bills that were mooted by Parliamentarians on Friday as part of a discussion on the private members' bills.
Read more
Private bill in Rajya Sabha pitches Oppositon committee, fourth session
Amid allegations that the government ignores Opposition demands for debate on issues of their interest, RJD MP Manoj K Jha has piloted a private member’s bill in Rajya Sabha seeking the constitution of an Opposition Business Committee to decide on issues to be taken up as well as a “short session”, a fourth one, to exclusively discuss at least two issues of public importance.
Read more