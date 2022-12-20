Parliament Live: 86 women raped every day in India, says Brinda Karat
Parliament Live: 86 women raped every day in India, says Brinda Karat
updated: Dec 20 2022, 08:06 ist
Track the latest developments from the Winter Session of Parliament proceedings with DH
08:05
Govt should bring law to fix same marriage age for women of all religions: BJP MP Sushil Modi
BJP MP Sushil Modi on Monday said the government should come up with a legislation to fix the same marriage age for women of all religions.
During special mentions in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said different laws related to Hindus, Christians and Parsis and the Special Marriage Act 1954 has determined minimum marriage age of 18 years for a woman and 21 years for man but the Muslim Personal Law holds marriage of a girl legal after she has attained puberty.
"Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana High Court have also held it legal. High Court judgement is in violation to IPC 375, POCSO Act 2012 and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act," he said.(PTI)
08:04
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and Opposition on Monday had a face-off over the rejection of notices to suspend business and discuss India-China military clashes, leading to parties walking out and the former saying that "optics" of disruption brings "bad light" to Parliament.
08:03
86 women raped every day in India, 6K women burnt alive for dowry every year: Brinda Karat
CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat on Monday said that on an average, 86 women are raped every day in India while annually more than 6,000 brides are burnt alive for dowry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to keep the girls and women safe.
Leading a massive rally of women in Agartala, Karat added that as claimed by Modi, instead of HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways) governance in BJP-ruled Tripura, drugs' mafia rule has been going on in the state.(IANS)
07:41
K'taka's SC/ST quota hike welcomed by entire state: BJP MP
BJP Lok Sabha member Shivakumar Udasi on Monday said the decision of the BJP government in Karnataka to hike the reservation to Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe communities was welcomed by the entire state.
LS passes Bill to include Betta-Kuruba community in ST list
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill to include the ‘Betta-Kuruba’ community in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Karnataka along with the 'Kadu Kuruba'.
