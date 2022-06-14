Pawar said no to being Oppn nominee for Prez poll, other names in consideration: Yechury

Pawar refused to be Oppn nominee for Prez poll: Yechury

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 16:44 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has refused to be the opposition parties' nominee for the presidential election, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Tuesday.

Pawar met Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and P C Chacko in Delhi and conveyed to them his decision to not contest the election.

"I have been informed that Pawar will not be the opposition face for the presidential polls, other names are under consideration," said Yechury.

Opposition sources said Pawar was not keen to enter a battle which he is destined to lose at this point in his political career.

Sharad Pawar
presidential poll
Presidential Elections
India News
Sitaram Yechury

