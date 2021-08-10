Pegasus case: Supreme Court objects to 'parallel debate' on social media

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took exception to "parallel debate" on social media by a group of people who sought the top court's order for probe into Pegasus snooping case.

"There has to be some discipline when the court is examining the matter. Some questions may be asked. Those may be inconvenient or encouraging. Both sides have to face music. If they have some points to raise, they can do so by filing an affidavit. They must have faith in the system," a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for journalist N Ram and others, said some statements made in the petition with regard to California court proceedings were raised.

"It was taken out of context. But debates must not cross the limits. If they are using the system, they should have faith in the system," the CJI stressed.

The bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant, allowed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, time till August 16 to take instructions on petitions for probe into the matter.

Advocate M L Sharma, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, journalist N Ram, former IIM professor Jagdeep Chokkar, Narendra Mishra, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Rupesh Kumar Singh, S N M Abdi and Editors Guild of India and former Union Minister Yashwant Singh among others have filed separate petitions before the top court.

On July 18, an international investigative consortium reported that many Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen and journalists were among the 50,000 numbers that were potentially targeted by the Israeli company NSO Group’s phone hacking software.