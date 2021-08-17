Pegasus probe: SC sends notice, seeks Centre's reply within 10 days

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Centre on a batch of PILs seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of Pegasus and sought a reply within 10 days.

"We don't want you to disclose anything which may compromise national security," the apex Court said the after SG Tushar Mehta told the court that the government would rather divulge this to a committee of experts that will be a neutral body as it could be a security threat.

"Would you as a constitutional court expect such issues to be divulged before court ane put up for public debate?," the SG asked.

The Centre on Monday asserted it had “nothing to hide" in the Pegasus snooping allegations and that a panel of experts will be set up to examine all issues raised.

