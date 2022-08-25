Malware found but no proof that it had Pegasus: SC

Pegasus snooping case: Malware found in 5 phones but no conclusive proof that it had spyware, says Supreme Court

The Pegasus panel in its report said that the Government of India didn't cooperate in the probe

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2022, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 11:27 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

In the Pegasus snooping case, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the technical committee concluded that five of the 29 phones examined had malware. However, the technical committee could not conclusively say that the five phones had the Pegasus spyware. 

Chief Justice NV Ramana read the report of the committee in the open court on Thursday. He said the committee recommended the amendment to laws on surveillance.

The CJI said the committee in its report mentioned that 29 phones were submitted to the Pegasus panel, however Pegasus spyware was not found. The report added that in five phones some other malware was detected, 'but it cannot be concluded that it was Pegasus'.

The Pegasus panel in its report said that the Government of India didn't cooperate in the probe.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pegasus
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

 