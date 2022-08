Pegasus snooping case: Malware found in 5 phones but no conclusive proof that it had spyware, says Supreme Court

In the Pegasus snooping case, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the technical committee concluded that five of the 29 phones examined had malware. However, the technical committee could not conclusively say that the five phones had the Pegasus spyware.

Chief Justice NV Ramana read the report of the committee in the open court on Thursday. He said the committee recommended the amendment to laws on surveillance.

The CJI said the committee in its report mentioned that 29 phones were submitted to the Pegasus panel, however Pegasus spyware was not found. The report added that in five phones some other malware was detected, 'but it cannot be concluded that it was Pegasus'.

The Pegasus panel in its report said that the Government of India didn't cooperate in the probe.

(With inputs from IANS)