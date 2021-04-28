People need to stand up against black marketing, hoarding: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said people should not resort to black marketing or hoarding of oxygen cylinders or essential medicines, including Remdesivir, as the nation was facing unprecedented crisis in view huge jump in Covid-19 cases.

"It is at times like these that we the people need to stand up and showcase our qualities and virtues which all of us must have. We, therefore, appeal to the good sense of the people to not resort to black marketing or hoarding," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

Taking up the Suo Motu matter about the Covid situation in the national capital, the court also asked the Delhi government to consider requesting armed forces to set up field hospitals here to deal with the overload of cases.

"Fighting a problem of this magnitude is unprecedented and convoluted," the bench said, even as senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, pointed out DRDO, ITBP and others have set up facilities are there.

During the hearing, the court appointed senior advocate Rajasekhar Rao as the amicus curiae in the matter, rejecting a contention by the Union government that such a move at this stage would create further confusion.

"We gave you a chance to do it yourself but we’re not satisfied. We would not have done it but Delhi has been struggling for oxygen for the past one week," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

"We hope and expect that the Centre would look at the logistics problem in procuring required oxygen," the bench said.

The court also sought status report from the Delhi government on number of RT-PCR tests by labs and reasons for falls in the numbers.

It also asked the Union and Delhi governments to consider setting up of a centralised helpline for the patients to connect directly to doctors. It said the Delhi government should consider using mohalla clinics to give immediate consultation and collection of samples.

During the hearing, senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal suggested for using the DTC buses for transportation to carry dead bodies to crematoriums so that ambulances can be freed up for patients in need.

Amicus, for his part, pointed out to the harassment being faced by individuals in procuring oxygen cylinders at the hands of police.

He alleged the scams were being run in the name of providing essentials including medicines.

During the hearing, a lawyer broke down over his inability to arrange a bed for his relative while another complained he had bought an injection for his mother for Rs five lakh in black.