Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 10th straight day; Petrol to cost 47 paise more per litre, diesel 93 paise

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the tenth straight day on Tuesday after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. Petrol price hiked by 47 paise per litre, diesel by record 93 paise per litre.

Petrol will now cost Rs 76.73 per litre (increase by Re 0.47) and diesel will be costlier by 57 paise per litre at Rs 75.19/litre, respectively, in Delhi today.

Over the past 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have gone up cumulative by Rs 5.47 and Rs 5.8, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 76.73/litre (increase by Re 0.47) and Rs 75.19/litre (increase by Re 0.57), respectively in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/o3rtmfpld3 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost 49 paise more per litre, while diesel will be costlier by 54 paise per litre. With today's hike, petrol will cost Rs 79.22 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 71.49 per litre in Bengaluru.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.