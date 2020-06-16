Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 10th straight day

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 10th straight day; Petrol to cost 47 paise more per litre, diesel 93 paise

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2020, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 09:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the tenth straight day on Tuesday after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. Petrol price hiked by 47 paise per litre, diesel by record 93 paise per litre.

Petrol will now cost Rs 76.73 per litre (increase by Re 0.47) and diesel will be costlier by 57 paise per litre at Rs 75.19/litre, respectively, in Delhi today.

Over the past 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have gone up cumulative by Rs 5.47 and Rs 5.8, respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost 49 paise more per litre, while diesel will be costlier by 54 paise per litre. With today's hike, petrol will cost Rs 79.22 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 71.49 per litre in Bengaluru. 

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Petrol
diesel
Oil Marketing Companies

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

 