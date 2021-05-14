Petrol, diesel prices at record high, increased for the eighth time this month

Fuel prices were hiked again on Friday, for the eighth time this month.
At Rs 92.34 per litre, petrol price in Delhi was up nearly 30 paise while diesel rates increased by 34 paise from Rs 82.61 to Rs 82.95.
Petrol will now cost at Rs 100.38 and diesel Rs 91.31 in Bhopal.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol neared the Rs 100 mark with a rise of 29 paise to Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel went up to Rs 90.11 on Friday.
In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, petrol was priced at Rs 103.27, the costliest in the country, and diesel at Rs 95.70.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean
'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion
How proning can help Covid patients
Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip
DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue
Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds
Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India
How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?
Computer chips are the new toilet paper
What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?