Petrol, diesel prices at record high, increased for the eighth time this month

DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2021, 10:24 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 10:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Fuel prices were hiked again on Friday, for the eighth time this month.

At Rs 92.34 per litre, petrol price in Delhi was up nearly 30 paise while diesel rates increased by 34 paise from Rs 82.61 to Rs 82.95.

Petrol will now cost at Rs 100.38 and diesel Rs 91.31 in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol neared the Rs 100 mark with a rise of 29 paise to Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel went up to Rs 90.11 on Friday.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, petrol was priced at Rs 103.27, the costliest in the country, and diesel at Rs 95.70.

