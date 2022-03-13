Plea filed in SC for integration of Ukraine medical students into Indian curriculum

A PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court for issuing a direction to the Union government to allow the integration of Ukrain Medical students into the Indian medical system, in view of the ongoing war.

Advocates Rana Sandeep Bussa and Dr Neetu Naidu Rayala filed the plea for a direction to the authorities to issue specific guidelines in respect of admission and continuation of medical course in India by Indian students from Ukraine.

It said that the authorities should provide a medical subject equivalency orientation programme for admitting the affected students into the Indian curriculum.

"The Indian medical students are fleeing for their lives and returning back to India as student refugees of a war-torn country due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Therefore it is the duty of the government to provide them educational rehabilitation and secure them from their financial, physical and mental hardship," the plea said.

It also contended the abrupt disruption in education affected the fundamental rights of almost 20,000 Indian medical students, particularly the Right to Life and Right to Equality, enshrined in our constitution.

"Once the students are returning back to India their prospects are bleak and poor. In this dire situation, it is the duty of the Central and respective State Governments to come forward and extend a helping hand to the students and their families," it said.

