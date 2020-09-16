Plea filed in SC for removal of HC judge for making letter on Suriya public

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for removal a Madras High Court judge, Justice S M Subramaniam for having "damaged institution of judiciary destroyed judicial independence" by making public his letter to the Chief Justice, wherein he sought contempt action against actor Suriya for his statement on NEET.

Advocate C R Jaya Sukin, who filed the petition in his own name, contended that letter was published in all electronic media, social networks for "cheap publicity in an arbitrary manner without proper perusal of the records and without proper application of mind on judicial administration".

According to the petitioner, Justice Subramaniam, in his letter to Chief Justice A P Sahi on September 13, said that he saw the actor’s statement on NEET and entrance exams on TV and YouTube.