Plea filed in SC for probe into franchisee scam

Plea filed in Supreme Court for probe into 'India's biggest' franchisee scam

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 16:52 ist

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by a group of people seeking a probe by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and SFIO in what they called as the biggest franchisee scam of the country.

In a writ petition, Mahender Singh Rana and 37 others alleged they have been cheated and duped by their hard earned money by 'Westland Trade Private Limited' which floated bogus companies Hyper Supermarket, Hyper Mart, Big Mart Super Mart, Louies Salon, Midnight Cafe, Franchisee World, BM Mart, H Mart and S Mart etc.

The company took Rs three lakh for running grocery store in May, 2019. It opened stores in Karnataka, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, MP, Delhi and many other states, according to the petition.

However, in April, this year, the company defaulted in payment, leaving about 500 investors high and dry.

The petitioners sought investigation into criminal offence of cheating, fraud, forgery, money laundering, benami transactions, amassing of disproportionate assets and other economic offences, committed by the fraudsters involved in this gargantuan franchisee scam.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
scam
Fraud
Money Laundering

What's Brewing

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

 