Plea in SC against 'Adipurush' for distorting fundamental values, characters of deities

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for revoking the certificate by Central Board of Film Certification to the controversial feature film, “Adipurush” for hurting the sentiments of Hindu community.

It claimed the movie has distorted and destroyed the fundamental values and characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman and other deities.

The PIL filed by Mamta Rani, a practicing advocate, contended the movies has altered and modified the basic structure of sacred text in their screen adaptation of 'Valmiki Ramayana'.

This was violative of statutory provision embodied in Section 5B of Cinematograph Act 1952, it said.

The petitioner contended that the depiction of physical features of Lords Rama and Hanuman and their communication with other characters in the movie is complete distortion of not only the characters but also the very fundamental values for which they are worshipped and hence influencing the general public into believing a different value and morals.

"Also, a derogatory dialogue made in the feature film "Adipurush" where Lord Hanuman Ji who is named as Bajrangi makes derogatory dialogue in response to the rival Indrajeet. Such statements are never used in a civilised society but used only by gully boys in India," she contended.

The plea said such distortion is blasphemy and must be stopped.

It also said such blasphemous act with malicious intention is not new. A periodic attempt has been made by the Bollywood creators like directors, actors and producers to malign and defame the core values and principles of Sanatan Dharma or Hindu Community, which has been evident from the previous feature films like ‘Kaali’ ‘Oh My God’, ‘PK’ and now ‘Adipurush’.

The movie, released on June 16, 2023, has seen continuous alteration and modifications, since its release which is completely illegal and violation of Section 7 of the Cinematograph Act 1952 wherein three years of imprisonment is provided for the violation of this Section.

"No action being taken by CBFC for this violation till date, despite a representation," it said.