PM announces Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti scheme for holistic infra growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a Rs 100 lakh crore national infrastructure plan – Gati Shakti to spur growth in jobs, increase the use of green fuels and help local manufacturers to become globally competitive.

The details of the Gati Shakti initiative or the sources of funding were not immediately known. The Prime Minister had made a similar big-ticket announcement regarding the National Infrastructure Pipeline during his Independence Day speech in 2019.

Announcing the new initiative during his Independence Day address on Sunday, he also announced the National Hydrogen Mission and an e-commerce platform for women self-help groups and asserted that there was no dearth of political will to see the reforms through.

Also read: Sainik schools now open for girls also: PM Modi

From the Prime Minister's speech, it appeared that Gati Shakti was related to drawing up synergies in the transportation sector.

“Right now, there is no coordination between our means of transport. Gati Shakti will break the silos, and will remove all these obstacles. This will reduce the travel time for the common man and the productivity of our industry will also increase,” Modi said.

He said ‘Gati Shakti’ will help boost the productivity of industries and boost the economy.

“We are set to launch the Gati Shakti National Master Plan in the near future. This new initiative worth Rs 100 lakh crore will bring employment opportunities to the youth,” he said.

He said the Gati Shakti plan will help raise the global profile of local manufacturers and help them compete with their counterparts globally.

“Every product that is sold globally from India is attached to India, which is why I am saying that every product of yours is a brand ambassador for India”, he said

The Gati Shakti plan also envisages possibilities of new future economic zones.

The Prime Minister also set a target to become energy independent by 2047, saying the goal can be achieved through a mix of electric mobility, moving to a gas-based economy and making the country a hub for hydrogen production.

Modi said the country spends more than Rs 12 lakh crore every on energy imports and becoming energy independent was critical, as he also announced the launch of a National Hydrogen Mission to boost the government's clean energy plans.

“For India to progress, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy independence is necessary. India has to take a pledge that it will be energy independent by the year we celebrate the 100th year of Independence,” the Prime Minister said.