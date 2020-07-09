PM Cares Fund, created with voluntary donations, is separate from NDRF: Centre tells SC

The Centre has defended before the Supreme Court the creation of PM Cares Fund during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying existence of statutory funds like the NDRF did not prohibit setting up a fund with voluntary donations.

"There are several funds which are either established earlier or now for carrying out various relief works. PM Cares is one such fund with voluntary donations," the Union Home Ministry said in an affidavit.

Following the controversy over denial of information on PM Cares Fund, the Ministry said, "it is submitted that there exists a fund stipulated under Section 46 of Disaster Management Act which is called National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). However mere existence of a statutory fund would not prohibit creation of a different fund like PM Cares Fund which provides for voluntary donations.”

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The response has come on the Supreme Court's notice to a PIL filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan on behalf of the Centre for Public Interest Litigation.

The plea contended that the receipts of PM Cares Fund, not being audited by CAG and even basic information was not being disclosed, should be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund and be utilised from NDRF as per DMA.

It is made clear that a national disaster response fund was created with budgetary provisions without any private contributions.

The Ministry said a plea seeking a direction from the court for crediting money received by PM Cares Fund to the NDRF was neither maintainable on merits nor was otherwise maintainable under Article 32 of the Constitution.

"All funds other than those stipulated under Section 46 of DM Act, 2005 are separate, different and distinct created separately under separate provisions," it said.

The government also listed out various relief measures taken out to deal with unprecedented situations, including PM Garib Kalyan Package and running of 4611 Shramik Special Trains till July 6 to shift 63.07 lakh migrant workers to their native places, and setting up of relief camps and food distribution.

"Mere criticism by few may not be enough undermine a humongous and unprecedented response given by our nation which includes central government, state governments, local bodies, healthcare and sanitation workers and individual citizens who are Corona warriors," it said.