PM invokes Mahatma Gandhi, says citizens should lead 'Bharat Jodo Andolan'

As the country is going to enter its 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged every citizen to lead a 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' with the mantra 'Nation First, Always First', like the way Mahatma Gandhi had led the 'Bharat Chhodo Andolan' (Quit India Movement).

In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', he said, "When one refers to the freedom movement and Khadi, remembering revered Bapu is natural. Just like the Bharat Chhodo Andolan, steered under Bapu’s leadership, every countryman today has to lead a Bharat Jodo Andolan."

"It is our duty to ensure that our work helps closely knit, bind our India which is filled with diversity," he said.

As part of the 75th anniversary of Independence celebrations, he said several programmes are being organised under 'Amrit Mahotsav', which is "not a programme of any government, neither a programme of any political party…it is a programme of crores and crores of Indians".

Modi said the Ministry of Culture has initiated a programme to have maximum number of Indians sing the National Anthem together for which a website too has been created – rashtragan.in.

With the help of this website, he said, one can render the national anthem and record it, thereby, getting connected with the campaign.

"Just the way champion proponents of Freedom had joined hands for the cause, we have to come together for the development of the country. We have to live for the country, work for the country…and in that, even the smallest of efforts will produce big results. We can contribute to nation building even while performing our routine chores…such as Vocal for Local," he said.

He also referred to Kargil Vijay Diwas falling on Monday. He described the Kargil war as a symbol of bravery and patience on part of India's military, which the whole world has watched.

"This time this prideful day will be celebrated amid Amrit Mahotsav. That is why this day becomes all the more special. I wish you read the enthralling saga of Kargil. Let us all bow to the bravehearts of Kargil," he said.

Urging people to encourage Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics, he also said they should support the Indian Olympics team on social media by joining the 'Victory Punch Campaign'.