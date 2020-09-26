PM Modi announces $15 million grant to promote Buddhist ties between India and Sri Lanka

India on Saturday moved to connect with the Sinhala Buddhist nationalism in Sri Lanka, even as it nudged the island nation to implement the 13th amendment of its constitution to ensure devolution of power to the local governments in its Northern and Eastern provinces inhabited by minority Tamils.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during a virtual summit that New Delhi would provide a grant assistance of $15 million to develop Buddhist ties between India and the Indian Ocean nation.

The grant will assist in deepening people-to-people linkages between the two countries in the sphere of Buddhism, including through construction and renovation of monasteries, capacity development, cultural exchanges, archaeological cooperation, reciprocal exposition of Lord Buddha’s relics and strengthening engagement of scholars and clergy, according to a joint statement issued after the summit.

New Delhi’s move is apparently aimed at connecting with the Sinhala Buddhist nationalism, which has regained momentum after the April 21, 2019 terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. It helped Rajapaksa Clan to return to the helm of the government in Colombo. Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidential elections in November 2019 and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa led the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections last August.

Modi, however, also called on Mahinda to address the aspirations of Sri Lanka’s minority Tamils for equality, justice, peace and respect, including by carrying forward the process of reconciliation with the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the constitution of the island nation. Mahinda said that Sri Lanka would work towards realising the expectations of all ethnic groups, including Tamils, by achieving reconciliation nurtured as per the mandate of the people of Sri Lanka and implementation of the constitutional provisions.

New Delhi’s nudge to Colombo for implementation of the 13th amendment of the Sri Lankan constitution came amid speculation that the Rajapaksa Clan might make a move to scrap it or dilute it taking advantage of the ruling SLPP’s majority in Parliament.

Mahinda, whom his brother appointed as Prime Minister in November 2019 itself, commenced his new term in the top office on August 9 last.

Modi had in March 2015 visited Sri Lanka’s ancient capital Anuradhapura and offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Mahabodhi Tree during his maiden visit to the southern neighbour after taking over as Prime Minister of India. He had also visited Sri Lanka in May 2017 to take part in the 14th International Vesak Day celebration – marking the birth, enlightenment and death anniversary of Lord Buddha.