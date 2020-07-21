PM Modi condoles death of Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon

PM condoles death of Madhya Pradesh guv Lalji Tandon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh governor and BJP veteran Lalji Tandon, saying he will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve the society.

Tandon died at a Lucknow hospital this morning where he was admitted last month.

"Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," Modi said in a series of tweets.

Tandon made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare, Modi said.

The prime minister recalled that Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters.

He enjoyed a long and close association with late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said.

"Anguished by his passing away. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

