PM Modi condoles death of singer Narendra Chanchal

  • Jan 22 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 16:52 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of noted 'bhajan' singer Narendra Chanchal and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing. 

Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.

In a tweet, Modi expressed his condolences to the singer's family and fans.

