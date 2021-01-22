PM Modi condoles death of singer Narendra Chanchal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of noted 'bhajan' singer Narendra Chanchal and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing.
Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.
In a tweet, Modi expressed his condolences to the singer's family and fans.
लोकप्रिय भजन गायक नरेंद्र चंचल जी के निधन के समाचार से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने भजन गायन की दुनिया में अपनी ओजपूर्ण आवाज से विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम् शांति!
